Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. StockNews.com downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.01. 366,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,369. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.30.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

