Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.82. 176,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.59. Endava plc has a one year low of $86.21 and a one year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Endava Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.