Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $23,806,895. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

