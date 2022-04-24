Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 392,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $68.32.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $23,806,895. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
