Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $53.51 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,456 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of CBRE Group worth $53,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,639,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.