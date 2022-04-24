Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $2,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.46. 543,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

