Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 386.1% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 741,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 588,658 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,316 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $41,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,493 shares of company stock valued at $733,296. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATEN stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 7,003,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,879. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.03.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

