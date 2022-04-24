Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $104,867.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $500,429.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. 288,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

