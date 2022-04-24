Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.70, for a total transaction of $444,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,473,800 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

