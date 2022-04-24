Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,408 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneMain by 20.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in OneMain by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 949,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.