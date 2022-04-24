CorionX (CORX) Market Capitalization Tops $144,350.22

CorionX (CORX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $144,350.22 and $87,678.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,712,779 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars.

