CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.43% of CONMED worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

CONMED stock traded down $9.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. 507,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,569. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $117.62 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

