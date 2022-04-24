Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 35,639,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,857,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

