Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,426 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,030 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

