Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $7.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.16 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.