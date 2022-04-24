Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.67 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

