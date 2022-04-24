Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 301,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,063. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $72.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.