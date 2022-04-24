Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,848,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,759,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,590.4% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 271,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 255,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,303,000 after buying an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,613. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.72.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

