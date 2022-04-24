Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 5,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 22,372,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,840,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

