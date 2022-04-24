Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 28,560 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.42. 4,678,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,578,229. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.