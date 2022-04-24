Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 221,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 82,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.