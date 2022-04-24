Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Cap of $881.71 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.20 or 0.00330179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $881.71 million and $53.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,720,391 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.