Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.54. 8,003,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,962,170. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $185.94. The firm has a market cap of $477.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $168.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

