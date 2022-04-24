Comparing GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor 9.95% 9.85% 7.07%

0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Tower Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus target price of $80.53, suggesting a potential upside of 58.72%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Tower Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.10 -$250.31 million N/A N/A Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.42 $150.01 million $1.37 35.26

Tower Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Anello Photonics Inc. for a new silicon optical waveguide process technology. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

