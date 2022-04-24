Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

XOM traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.13. 23,591,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,761,548. The company has a market cap of $360.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

