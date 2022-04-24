Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 625 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,196,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $4.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 453,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.