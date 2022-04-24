Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $5.96 on Friday, reaching $125.70. 1,615,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,260. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average is $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.