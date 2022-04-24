Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 3,964 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

MU stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. 18,648,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,595,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

