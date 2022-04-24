Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,891 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.0% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,119,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 36,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

