Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 137 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $632,708,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,662,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,921,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,058,002. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

