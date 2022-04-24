Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 194,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.