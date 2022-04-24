Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

