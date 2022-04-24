Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $189.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.24. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

