Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 100 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 185,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,300. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $149.90 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

