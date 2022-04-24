Colrain Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. International Paper makes up 3.1% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 50.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IP traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 2,328,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,638. International Paper has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
International Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
