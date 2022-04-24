Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Colliers International Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.60.

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.33. Colliers International Group has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$42.00.

