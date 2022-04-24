CoinPoker (CHP) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CoinPoker (CHP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $15.82 million and $12,958.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00033842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00103271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CoinPoker Coin Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

