Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.74.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $5.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,985. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.25 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

