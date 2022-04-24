Citigroup Boosts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $380.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

