Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,277,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,005,000 after buying an additional 618,905 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,657,164. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

