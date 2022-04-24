CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.