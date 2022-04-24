CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

