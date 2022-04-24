Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 530.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $128,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,752. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 927,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.36.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

