Centric Swap (CNS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $643,615.32 and $1.60 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07412739 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00043907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,535.55 or 0.99849931 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.