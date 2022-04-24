Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

EBR opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 349,374 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 284,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.