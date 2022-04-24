Centamin’s (CELTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 108 ($1.41) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.25.

CELTF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

