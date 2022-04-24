CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CX. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

