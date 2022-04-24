Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 36.0% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 72,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 83.4% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after buying an additional 461,698 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Celestica by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 135,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $12,972,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.