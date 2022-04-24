Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 294,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,741 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Celcuity by 145,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Celcuity by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 920,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 83,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,895. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.51. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 34.06, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

