Caspian (CSP) Price Up 12% This Week

Caspian (CSP) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $79,825.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Caspian

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

