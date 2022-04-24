Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $112.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

