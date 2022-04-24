Carr’s Group’s (CARR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24. Carr’s Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132.20 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

